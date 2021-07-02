Pakistan and UAE to Further Cement Bilateral Ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decided to further solidify bilateral working relationships.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Alzaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, at Finance Division.

Ambassador Alzaabi and the Finance Minister discussed the various aspects of bilateral relations. Both the dignitaries expressed their satisfaction over the current status of the strong ties between the two countries and pledged to further cement the mutual relationship.

The two officials also agreed that the ties between the two countries are based on strong foundations of religious brotherhood and cultural homogeneity.

The bilateral ties have become strategic with the passage of time. The emerging challenges at the world stage have further necessitated an even closer working relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, the Ambassador of UAE also called on Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad, at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarter. Matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and other inland taxes were discussed in the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and other inland taxes and would learn from each other’s best practices, which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Chairman FBR briefed the UAE Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers. UAE Ambassador appreciated the performance of FBR in the Financial Year 2020-21 and hoped that FBR would continue to achieve the revenue target set for the Current Financial Year 2021-22.