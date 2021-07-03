Vaccinators Charged for Taking Bribes for AstraZeneca

A case has been registered against three staffers of Lahore’s Expo Centre vaccination facility for being bribed to exclusively administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

According to the details, the case was lodged against the three vaccinators at the Nawab Town police station based on a complaint against them.

The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the staffers had received Rs. 4,000 each from five citizens intending to travel abroad, and that the AstraZeneca vaccine had been unavailable at the mass vaccination center.

On a related note, infuriated citizens had forcibly entered the Expo Center to get inoculated against the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. They had been kept waiting outside the building for a long time due to the shortage of vaccines, after which they had broken in.

Similar situations were also witnessed at vaccination centers in Karachi, Islamabad, and other parts of the country.