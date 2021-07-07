Ramiz Raja Predicts the Winner of Pakistan-England ODI Series

The former opener, Ramiz Raja, believes that Pakistan has an advantage over England after the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp ruled out the whole squad from the ODI series. England has since announced a replacement 18-man squad, led by the star all-rounder, Ben Stokes.

ALSO READ

PCB Satisfied With ECB’s Bio-Bubble Assurances Despite the COVID-19 Saga

Ramiz said that Pakistan should be able to take advantage of the situation and win their first ODI series on English soil since 1974.

“Pakistan team has gotten an advantage, and they should benefit from the negativity in England’s dressing room. Pakistan has got some breathing space because of this tragedy, but it remains to be seen how they will play,” Ramiz said.

The former captain said that England has no one else to blame but themselves for the unfortunate incident. He said that recently their attitude towards the deadly virus has been strange, and they should have followed the COVID-19 protocols set in place.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Fulfills the Dream of a Special Fan [Video]

The 58-year old added that England’s think tank would have to overcome this adversity, and it will be hard for them to get their team combination right on such short notice. He added that this incident might lead to some negativity in the dressing room, and they will have to battle it out in this series.

He said that bringing Ben Stokes back so soon after his prolonged injury is a sign of desperation, and it can backfire.

Ramiz concluded that Pakistan has a golden chance for a series win if their attitude is right, and they don’t take the second-string side lightly.