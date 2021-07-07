Tecno Phantom X Launched With Premium Specs for $460

Posted 41 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

The Tecno Phantom X was announced last month as the Chinese brand’s first premium phone with high-end specifications. Tecno did not reveal a price during the phone’s announcement, but now that it’s been launched in a few countries, we finally know what it will cost.

The Phantom X is now available for sale in Nigeria as well as Kenya for around $460. Keep in mind that the price is going to be slightly different once the phone becomes official in Pakistan.

The Tecno Phantom X has a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Helio G95 SoC is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The main camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The dual front camera module features a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The 4,700 mAh battery can be charged up to 70% in only 30 minutes thanks to 33W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G95
  • CPU: 2.05 GHz Octa-core
  • GPU: Mali-G76 MC4
  • OS: Android 11
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50MP (main) + 13MP (telephoto/depth) + 8MP (ultrawide)
    • Front: 48MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide)
  • Colors: Starry Night Blue, Monnet’s Summer
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 4,700 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Price: $460

