Tecno Phantom X Launched With Premium Specs for $460

The Tecno Phantom X was announced last month as the Chinese brand’s first premium phone with high-end specifications. Tecno did not reveal a price during the phone’s announcement, but now that it’s been launched in a few countries, we finally know what it will cost.

The Phantom X is now available for sale in Nigeria as well as Kenya for around $460. Keep in mind that the price is going to be slightly different once the phone becomes official in Pakistan.

The Tecno Phantom X has a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Helio G95 SoC is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The main camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The dual front camera module features a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The 4,700 mAh battery can be charged up to 70% in only 30 minutes thanks to 33W fast charging.

