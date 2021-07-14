Babar Azam Breaks Imran Khan’s Record in England

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, became the first Pakistani captain since 1983 to score an ODI century on English soil. Former captain, Imran Khan, was the last Pakistani captain to score a hundred in England as he smashed an unbeaten 102 in a World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Imran’s magnificent knock was his only ODI century in his career. On the other hand, Azam has already scored 14 ODI centuries, becoming the fastest batsman to reach the landmark.

The number one batsman in the world also broke the record of Shoaib Malik for the highest individual score as the captain of the Men in Green. Previously, Malik held the record for his unbeaten 125 against India in 2008.

The 26-year old still has a long way to go on the field to match the captaincy records of Imran Khan. Imran is one of the most successful ODI captains in Pakistan’s history and has captained the most number of matches, 139. Meanwhile, the third ODI against England was Babar’s 9th match as the captain of the ODI side. His captaincy record is less than desirable, having lost 5 and won 4.

Babar achieved the feat as he struck 158 runs off 137 balls in the third ODI against England. His exceptional innings included 14 fours and 4 huge sixes. Unfortunately, Babar’s heroics went in vain as England chased down a target of 332 with 3 wickets in hand, winning the three-match ODI series, 3-0.