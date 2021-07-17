Rizwan and Babar Among Top Five Run Scorers in 2021

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, are amongst the top five run-scorers in 2021 across all formats. The duo has been in scintillating form over the past 12 months and has formed the spine of the Pakistan batting unit across the three formats.

Babar, currently ranked as the number one ODI batsman in the world, has been the third-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format and the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. Rizwan on the other hand is the leading run-scorer in T20Is and has been immaculate in the Test format.

The duo is joined by English Test captain, Joe Root, Kiwi opener, Devon Conway, and Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant.

Here are the top five run-scorers in 2021 across all formats:

Player Total Runs Average Joe Root 1,038 64.87 Mohammad Rizwan 1,030 57.22 Babar Azam 968 42.08 Devon Conway 903 64.50 Rishabh Pant 817 51.06

Let’s have a look at the performances of the star Pakistani batsmen in each of the three formats this year:

Tests

Player Matches Runs Average 100s Babar Azam 4 124 20.66 0 Mohammad Rizwan 5 303 50.50 1

ODIs

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Babar Azam 6 405 67.50 108.00 2 Mohammad Rizwan 6 134 22.33 96.40 0

T20Is

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Babar Azam 11 439 39.90 135.07 1 Mohammad Rizwan 11 593 98.83 142.89 1

Rizwan and Babar have been one of the most destructive opening pairs in T20 cricket recently, putting up two partnerships of 150 or more runs this year. The duo holds the record for the highest and second-highest partnership for Pakistan in T20I cricket and was influential in Pakistan’s victory over England in the first T20I, helping Pakistan to their highest T20I total in history.

Both the batsmen scored their first-ever centuries in T20I cricket this year as well and have continued to showcase their talents in all formats throughout the year. Pakistan will be relying heavily on the two batsmen in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October and November.