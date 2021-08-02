Kevin Pietersen Calls Mohammad Amir One of the Best Bowlers in the World

Former English batsman, Kevin Pietersen, has claimed that former Pakistani pace bowler, Mohammad Amir, is one of the best fast bowlers in the world. Pietersen said that there are not many better bowlers in the world than Amir when he is on song.

Amir, who is currently a part of the London Spirit squad in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ has been of the most highly regarded bowlers in the world ever since his comeback to cricket in 2015. His recent form has been worrisome as he has been unable to pick wickets regularly, which saw him being dropped from the international side.

The 29-year old recently retired from international cricket due to differences with the Pakistan team management. He has since been taking part in various franchise leagues around the world. He is one of only two Pakistani players taking part in cricket’s newest competition and his performances in the tournament have caught the attention of cricketing experts.

Kevin Pietersen, while on commentary during the encounter between London Spirit and Southern Brave, regarded Amir as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket today.

Kevin Pietersen on commentary during The Hundred "When Mohammad Amir is on song, there aren't too many better bowlers around the world" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 1, 2021

Amir conceded 31 runs off his 20 balls and picked up the wicket of Ross Whiteley as Spirit managed to restrict Brave to a modest total of 145/6. Unfortunately for Amir, London Spirit were unable to chase down the target as they lost the match by four runs.

The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 3 wickets at an average of 31.33 and an economy rate of 9.68 in 57 deliveries in the three matches he has played so far. He will be seen in action in tomorrow night’s encounter between London Spirit and Northern Superchargers.