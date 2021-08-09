Xiaomi to Launch its Second Generation OLED TV Packed With Features Tomorrow

Xiaomi has a major launch event planned for tomorrow where the brand will unveil the flagship Mi Mix 4 as well as the Mi Pad 5 series. Apart from these, the company is also going to launch a high-end smart speaker and a next-generation OLED TV.

Xiaomi launched its first OLED TV lineup last year alongside the Mi TV Master series. Now the brand has teased that its second-generation OLED TVs are coming soon and that they will “define OLED TVs again”.

The teaser does not reveal any details on the upcoming TVs, but they have been put up for reservations in China, which confirms that they are launching soon. The product page for these unnamed OLED TVs shows that they will be available in two different sizes, 55-inches and 65-inches.

Xiaomi’s first-generation OLED TVs featured 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC motion compensation, variable refresh rate, and automatic switching between gaming and normal modes. These TVs had a bezel-less screen with a 98% screen-to-body ratio. Other features included DC dimming, automatic low latency mode, always-on display, and professional gaming modes.

We can expect the second-generation OLED TVs to have even more premium features than before.