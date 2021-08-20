All You Need to Know About The Upcoming Spectrum Auction In AJ&K And GB

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited application from cellular mobile operators for 16 MHz paired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and 30 MHz paired in the 2100 MHz band for technology neutral Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

PTA has issued the Information Memorandum (IM) according to which the auction is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021, however, according to sources, the operators may require more time for consultation. However, the auction may be held latest by October 20, 2021.,

Overview of the Spectrum

The Spectrum Auction of NGMS in AJ&K and GB is for use of spectrum from the internationally harmonized 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands within AJ&K and GB. The spectrum included in the Spectrum Auction of NGMS in AJ&K and GB comprises: (a) 2 x 16 MHz in the 1800 MHz band; and (b) 2 x 30 MHz (1930-1950 MHz / 2120–2140 MHz and 1960-1970 MHz / 2150-2160 MHz) in the 2100 MHz band.

The 2×16 MHz of spectrum will be packaged as two blocks of 2×5 MHz and five blocks of 2×1.2MHz. The 2×30 MHz in the 2100 MHz band will be packaged as six specific blocks of 2×5 MHz: (a) 2×5 MHz (1930-1935 MHz / 2120-2125 MHz); (b) 2×5 MHz (1935-1940 MHz / 2125-2130 MHz); (c) 2×5 MHz (1940-1945 MHz / 2130-2135 MHz); (d) 2×5 MHz (1945-1950 MHz/ 2135-2140 MHz); (e) 2×5 MHz (1960-1965 MHz/ 2150-2155 MHz); and (f) 2×5 MHz (1965-1970 MHz/2155-2160 MHz).

Each Applicant will be required to state their interest in the following spectrum at the Base Price:

Product 1: Up to 2 blocks of 2×5 MHz in 1800 MHz;

Product 2: Up to 5 blocks of 2×1.2MHz in 1800 MHz;

Product 3: Between 1 and 6 blocks of 2×5 MHz in 2100 MHz: Block 1: (1930-1935 MHz / 2120-2125 MHz); (ii.) Block 2: (1935-1940 MHz / 2125-2130 MHz); (iii.) Block 3: (1940-1945 MHz / 2130-2135 MHz); (iv.) Block 4: (1945-1950 MHz / 2135-2140 MHz); (v.) Block 5: (1960-1965 MHz / 2150-2155 MHz); and (vi.) Block 6: (1965-1970 MHz /2155-2160 MHz).

The base price for 2×1 MHz in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz is $0.87 million. The base price for 1800 MHz – Product 1 2×5 MHz is $4.35 million, 1800 MHz – Product 2 2×1.2 MHz $1.04 million and 2100 MHz 2×5.0 MHz is $4.35 million.

Timeline for the process of the Spectrum Auction of NGMS in AJ&K and GB