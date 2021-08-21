Facebook is Suppressing Reports that Make it Look Bad

Facebook released a report on Wednesday that showed what content was most viewed by viewers in the US. This was the first time Facebook shared such a report, but according to The New York Times, Facebook was working on a similar report for Q1 2021.

NY Times claims that this report was never published since it reflected poorly on the company.

According to NY Times’ report, Facebook’s most viewed link in Q1 2021 had a headline that could promote COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, which has been an issue on social media recently. The headline read “A ‘healthy’ doctor died two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine; CDC is investigating why”.

The article was published by The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

According to internal emails obtained by NY Times, Facebook was working to release this report, but Facebook’s CMO and VP of analytics Alex Schultz debated whether it could cause problems in terms of public relations and decided not to share the report.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement: