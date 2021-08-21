“More” Increases M2 Motorway’s Toll Tax by 10%

M/S More, a subsidiary of the Frontier Work Organization (FWO), has decided to increase the toll tax rates by 10 percent of the M2 leg of the national highway from 26 August.

A report by The Nation quoted a senior official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) saying that the increased tax is the result of a 20-year agreement between the NHA and More under which toll tax will be raised by 10 percent on 26 August every year.

The tax increase has only been applied to the M2 (Islamabad—Lahore) leg. The M1 (Peshawar—Islamabad), the M3 (Pindi Bhattian—Faisalabad), the M4 (Shorkot—Multan), and the M5 (Multan—Sukkur) legs’ toll tax rates remain the same for now.

A 10 percent hike was made on 26 August last year and it was reported then that the NHA had required around Rs. 92 billion for the maintenance and renovation of the national highways. This amount is likely to rise this year due to the depreciation of the local currency and the increasing wear and tear of the roads due to the growing number of vehicles.