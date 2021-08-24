Pakistan Army Successfully Test Fires Fatah-1 Rocket System [Video]

Pakistan Army has successfully conducted the test flight of Fatah-1, an indigenously built Guided Multi Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).

Advertisement

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Fatah-1 is capable of delivering a conventional warhead within a range of 140 km.

ALSO READ

“MG GT” (MG 5) Will Launch in Pakistan Next Year [Pictures]

The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, read the official statement.

#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead. The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory. pic.twitter.com/TnFfXmceau — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 24, 2021

Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps, Lt. Gen. Abdul Aziz, senior officers from Artillery Corps, and scientists and engineers who took part in the development of GMLRS witnessed the test launch of Fatah-1.

ALSO READ

Govt Plans to Provide Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters

Lt. Gen. Abdul Aziz lauded the excellent handling and execution of the test flight of Fatah-1 GMLRS by officers of the Artillery Corps.

President, Prime Minister, the three Services Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee have also applauded Artillery Corps on successfully conducting the test launch of Fatah-1 GMLRS.