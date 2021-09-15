Hasan Ali Opens Up On Misbah & Waqar’s Departure Before T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, believes that former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, should have stayed with the team until after the T20 World Cup. Hasan said that their departure is disappointing, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here’s How Pakistan Has Performed in Every T20 World Cup

Hasan said that the Pakistan team will be geared up for the tournament despite the departure of the two coaches and will perform to the best of their abilities. Hasan said that his job is to perform on the field and win matches for his country, and it is not his domain to make the change within the management of the national team.

The 27-year old wished the former coaches the best of luck on their future endeavors and said that he enjoyed learning from two greats of the game. Hasan also talked about the influence of Waqar Younis on his career and thanked the former pacer for his contribution towards making him a better bowler.

“Waqar Younis bhai is my role model as I made up my mind about becoming a fast-bowler by watching him on TV for the first time. I admire him a lot and really felt proud while working with him.”

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Domestic Players Will Earn After Revised Salaries

The pacer was confident of a good showing in the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and said that the Men in Green would not take their opponents lightly despite big names missing in their ranks.

Hasan said that every team is equal on the pitch, and Pakistan will have to perform at a hundred percent to defeat New Zealand in the ODI and T20I series.