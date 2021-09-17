What Is My Suzuki My Story And Why Is It Successful

Did you ever fit yourself in a Mehran with your friends or ever had to abandon your Khyber in the rain?

Advertisement

If not these then some sort of an event must have happened in your life which became a memorable moment that has Suzuki in it. Let’s be real, we Pakistanis have at least that one moment with a Suzuki, be it any type of vehicle.

Suzuki has been present in Pakistan for the past 40 years. That’s enough time to become a permanent member of the audience’s mind, become a household name and create a legacy. This memory is what Suzuki Pakistan caters to in My Suzuki My Story.

My Suzuki My Story started off as a digital platform based solely on the user’s memorable stories with Suzuki. An ideal way to gather all the scattered stories filled with love, affection, and all sorts of emotion from every corner of this country in one place.

My Suzuki My Story does shine a light on Suzuki’s bond with its customer but it also brings to light the person sharing their story, they are the real star of this platform. All of this wouldn’t happen just like that, there had to be a catch and Suzuki Pakistan found just the right thing.

The campaign of receiving stories was incentivized with worthy prizes like GD 110, GS 150 SE, and GR150 for the topmost interesting stories. Now it’s a competition, people jumped in with their stories and My Suzuki My Story was successful!

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80Actual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/1Ve2dj0BH80



The best thing about success is that it’s always only a milestone. With every achievement, it changes as the goals change. MSMS was successful but now it had to grow, get bigger, be more relatable and reach more loyal customers.

This thought became the engine behind the upgrade and uplift of My Suzuki My Story into a second edition, MSMS S2!

Advertisement

What would you do if you were a musician whose first car was Suzuki and you were told about a competition that asks you to share your story with the car but in a musical way? We both know you would go for it!

That’s exactly what the revamped concept of My Suzuki My Story Season 2 was, diversifying the expression of love for the brand into different themes of passion like art, music, food, travel, and adventure.

To make the concept easier for the audience to understand, Suzuki Pakistan got on board a few of the top digital influencers, whose basis of selection was the connection of their expertise with the set themes.

The brand brought the melodious Abid Brohi to engage the audience with music, Ramish Safa was brought to cover the art theme, Irfan Junejo was the man of traveling aesthetic, Zenith Irfan became the magnetic force for women adventurers and ‘Bros Meet the World’ went all out with the food theme.

All this planning saw the bright light of day with a great influx of stories being submitted in accordance with the theme and story format. There were pictures, films, songs, narrations, and written stories from which the brand had to funnel down 6 best stories who would compete for the grand prizes (Alto 660cc, Gixxer, GS 150, GR 150, and GD 110)

The moment those 6 candidates along with all of us have been waiting for is soon to come, with the closure of My Suzuki My Story Season 2, the winners will be announced. One of the shortlisted candidates explains and elaborates on their experience of My Suzuki My Story Season 2, of what and whys from a participant’s perspective, let’s have a look!

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_Og

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_Og?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_OgActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_Og

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_Og?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/LwCBUNO5_Og



Also, if you feel that you’ve missed your chance of being in the spotlight then you’re wrong, Suzuki Pakistan will soon be ready with the third edition and that can be your time to shine!