Women’s Captain Opens Up on ECB’s Disappointing Decision to Cancel Pakistan Tour [Video]

England’s Women’s team captain, Heather Knight, has revealed that the decision to call off the tour of Pakistan was out of the hands of the players. She said that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to pull out of their tour of Pakistan after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had abandoned their tour due to security threats.

Knight revealed the details behind the decision in a video released on popular the cricket website, ESPNcricinfo.

Knight said that although the decision to call off the tour was disappointing, it was out of the control of the national team cricketers. She added that the women’s team is hopeful that they will tour the country in the near future and help promote women’s cricket in the region.

The 30-year old said that the ECB had been in conversation with the Professional Cricketer’s Association (PCA), and the decision to cancel the tour of Pakistan was a tricky one. She added that New Zealand’s decision to cancel their tour had put things into perspective.

Earlier, ECB had released a statement where they explained that they decided to call off their tour of Pakistan due to the mental and physical well-being of the players. They explained that the cricketers had spent a lot of time in bio-secure bubbles and with the upcoming T20 World Cup, it is in their best interests that they allow their players to rest.

