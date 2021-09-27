Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry Welcomes Sales Tax Exemption on Fruit Exports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has highly appreciated the decision of Pakistani tax authorities (Federal Board of Revenue) for granting sales tax exemption on fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan from September 24, 2021.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the MoFA Spokesperson of Afghanistan, recently said in a tweet, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes this decision and calls for increased trade and transit, and further facilitation between the two countries.”

As a result of efforts by MoFA of the IEA and through negotiations and agreements aimed at resolving issues of fresh fruit export, the IR of Pakistan has exempted previously levied 17 percent sales tax on fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan effective September 24, 2021, Abdul Qahar Balkhi added.