Moeen Ali Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

England’s all-rounder, Moeen Ali, has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned over 64 Tests. Moeen revealed that he decided to retire from the longest format of the game to prolong his limited-overs career.

“I’m 34 now, and I want to play for as long as I can, and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” Ali said. “Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day, it’s better than any other format. By far, it’s more rewarding, and you feel like you’ve really earned it,” he added.

Moeen added that despite being the most enjoyable format of the game, the intensity of Test cricket is too much for him to handle now. He said that he is content with the amount of Test cricket he has played and is happy with his contributions to the England cricket team in the longest format of the game.

The 34-year old’s last Test match was the fourth Test match against India at the Oval. Unfortunately for Moeen, he was unable to help his team win the match as India defeated England to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The last match of the series was abandoned as India called off their tour, citing COVID-19 fears.

Moeen said that he was looking forward to playing in the fifth Test match as he had a few milestones to achieve in Test cricket and would have announced his retirement after the conclusion of the series, but as the tour was called off, he could not have the perfect send-off.

The stylish all-rounder scored 2,914 runs at an average of 28.29 and took 195 wickets at an average of 36.66 in a Test career spanning seven years.