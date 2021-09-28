Pakistani Flag Returns From Space Journey on China’s Shenzhou-12 Manned Spacecraft

Pakistan’s national flag that was sent by China Manned Space Agency to outer space onboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft has been handed to the country’s embassy at a special hatch-opening ceremony held at the China Academy of Space Technology.

According to the details, the national flags of Pakistan and China were sent to the China space station to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Secretary of the China Academy of Space Technology, Zhao Xiaojin, Director General of China Manned Space Agency, Hao Chun, Deputy Chief Designer of China Manned Space Program, Yang Liwei, and leading scientists and experts attended the event.

The flags were sent on 17 June 2021 and after staying for three months in space, returned through China’s manned spacecraft, Shenzhou-12.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque, congratulated CMSA, CAST, and other Chinese research institutions for the successful manned space mission.

He said that this space journey demonstrates the bilateral cooperation and strong friendship between the two countries.