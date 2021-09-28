Peshawar High Court Accepts Petition Demanding MDCAT Results Declared Unlawful

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has accepted a writ petition against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for conducting the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) without legal cover.

The petitioner demanded that the practice should be declared unlawful and stopped at once.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshid Ali heard the case. Advocate Adnan Haider Yousafzai and Advocate Amir Akhtar represented the students in the court.

During the hearing, the counsel informed the court that PMC conducts entry tests for medical colleges and universities through a private testing agency. They apprised the court of the discrepancies in the testing procedure last year and how the students who passed the initial exams were failed when the final results were out.

The lawyers demanded at the behest of their clients that MDCAT should be held on the same day for all medical colleges under section 18 of the PMC Act. The counsels also requested the court to declare the previous results as null and void.

After hearing initial arguments, the court sanctioned the petition for hearing and sought a detailed response from the PMC within three days. The case was adjourned till 1 October.