PCB to Get A New Local CEO: Report

According to various reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer after the resignation of Wasim Khan. Wasim stepped down from his post recently after serving as CEO of the board for almost three years.

According to sources, the PCB Board of Governors (BoGs) have recommended that the new CEO should be local and should have experience in playing domestic and international cricket. The board recommended that it would be beneficial for Pakistan cricket if the new CEO has a deep understanding of the grassroots of cricket in the country.

It was also recommended by the BoGs that the new CEO should draw a considerably lower salary as compared to Wasim Khan and they believe that a former player will fulfill all the criteria.

Recently it was claimed by various media outlets that former CEO, Wasim Khan was drawing a huge salary and was enjoying hefty perks during his stint with the board. However, Wasim refuted the claims and said that the figures were exaggerated to malign him.

Earlier it was reported that PCB’s newly elected chairman, Ramiz Raja, was keen on removing the post altogether and instead appoint a new Director of Cricket to oversee the domestic and international cricket in the country.