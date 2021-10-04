Wasim Khan Finally Responds to Claims of Hefty Wages and Perks as PCB CEO

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan has rubbished away the report that claimed he drew a huge salary and enjoyed hefty perks during his tenure as the CEO of PCB. Wasim said that the claims are ‘grossly exaggerated and inflated’.

A report published on Daily Jang claimed that Wasim was drawing a monthly salary of Rs. 2.6 million and he also received a $900 daily allowance on England tours and a $600 daily allowance on other tours during his time with the PCB.

Wasim responded that the figures quoted in the report are ‘frankly ridiculous’ and these have been exaggerated to malign his character. Wasim revealed that during his first two years as the PCB CEO he did not even claim $40,000 in expenses that were rightfully due according to the policy of the PCB. He stated that it was his choice not to claim the expenses.

The 50-year old recently resigned from his post after spending three successful years as the CEO of the board. Wasim said that he really enjoyed his stint with the PCB and learned a lot on the job. He was grateful for the opportunity to serve as the CEO of PCB and thanked the people of the country for their relentless support.