GDA Gets Contempt Notice For Shutting Down Ayubia Chairlift

A Civil Court in Abbottabad has issued a contempt notice to the Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) for closing down the Ayubia chairlift in violation of the stay order.

The Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad Circuit had issued a stay order last week, barring the GDA from allotting the 110 kanals land to a private company, Manal Group, on a long-term lease for a new chairlift project replacing the existing one.

However, the authority, in violation of the stay order, closed the lift as it has been in shambles, risking lives. The existing chairlift was procured in 1963 and expired 27 years ago in 1994.

While hearing a contempt petition filed by Mohammad Ayaz Khan, a contractor of the Ayubia chairlift, Civil Judge-1 Shahid Zaman, on Monday issued notices to respondents.

The court also asked the bailiff to visit the chairlift site, inspect its condition and present a detailed report at the next hearing.

In a separate development, the GDA wrote a letter to Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO), asking him to register a case against the existing contractor of Ayubia chairlift, officials of Galliyat Tahafuz Movement (GDM), and several others for barging into premises of the chairlift, forcibly opening the doors, threatening GDA technical staff and instigating the locals against the authority.

The GDA also requested to file a case against people who spread false information on social media regarding the development.