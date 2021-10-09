ARY Network is Launching an HD Sports Channel

Pakistan’s first High Definition (HD) sports channel, ‘A Sports’ is set to be launched on 16 October. A Sports is the initiative of ARY Digital Network, which is owned by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal.

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has been announced as the President of the TV channel. Akram said that he is delighted to be a part of the channel and expressed his gratitude to Salman Iqbal for giving him this opportunity. Akram added that Pakistan’s first HD sports channel is an exciting development in sports and media for the country.

Delighted to annouce that i have joined Pakistans first HD sports channel A-SPORTS as President. I would like to thank the ARY Group & especially my friend @Salman_ARY for this opportunity. This is a very exciting development in Sports & media for Pakistan @asportstvpk pic.twitter.com/U7x25CT8Bc — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 9, 2021

Pakistan cricket fans will be able to enjoy the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup in HD as A Sports has secured the broadcasting rights for the mega event. The tournament is set to commence on 17 October with the first round of the competition set to be played in Oman and UAE.

Pakistan’s first match of the tournament will be played against arch-rivals India in the Super 12s round encounter on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green will then face New Zealand in a high-octane clash on 26 October at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

All the matches of the T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the latest channel in HD quality.