Chief Justice Slams Chief Minister Sindh For Not Implementing Supreme Court’s Order

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed summoned Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on short notice earlier today and rebuked him for failing to follow the apex court’s order in Orangi and Gujjar Nullahs eviction cases.

Advertisement

A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the cases at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

ALSO READ Careem Takes the War to Indian Food Delivery Service Zomato

At the start of the hearing, Justice Gulzar asked Sindh’s Advocate General to brief the bench regarding the compensation distributed among the people who lost their homes through forced evictions at the Orangi and Gujjar Nullahs.

However, Advocate General Sindh failed to satisfy the three-member bench. As a result, Justice Gulzar issued a summon notice to Chief Minister Sindh and ordered him to appear before the apex court today.

Today around midday, Chief Minister Sindh reached the Karachi Registry. He briefed the bench that compensation for the 6,000 victims of the Orangi and Gujjar Nullahs eviction cases has not been issued yet.

This irked Justice Gulzar and he rebuked Chief Minister Sindh for not taking the orders of the country’s apex court seriously.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court had ordered the Sindh government to compensate all citizens who were first kicked out of their homes and later made to watch their homes getting demolished in the provincial governments’ anti-encroachment drive.

Hundreds of homes along Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs were demolished under the anti-encroachment campaign to widen two out of the three stormwater drains to prevent flash flooding in the provincial capital in the future.

Taking notice of the pain of the residents of these areas, the Supreme Court last month ordered the provincial government to provide compensation to every citizen who got affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

The apex court had ordered the provincial government to provide compensation to the victims at the earliest and provide them alternate accommodation.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government decided to provide Rs. 15,000 to each victim of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs for the next two years. It also decided to provide them accommodation in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. However, it has failed to implement both of its decisions so far.