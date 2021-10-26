Number of Punjab’s Female Medics Witnesses a Massive Drop in PTI’s Tenure

Despite an increase in Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Stabilization Centers (SCs) across the province, the number of female medics in Punjab has decreased significantly between 2018 and 2020, the time when PTI took over.

According to the 4th Punjab Gender Parity Report 2019-20, the number of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) working in the province stood at 44,103 in 2018 which dropped to 42,784 in 2020, registering a 2.9% decrease during the two years.

1,788 Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs) were serving in the province in 2018. Their strength decreased to 1,706 in 2020, witnessing a 4.6% drop in the two years.

The number of Women Medical Officers (WMOs) working in the province stood at 156 in 2018 which dropped to 43 in 2020, showing a massive 72% decrease in the same period.

Note that Integrated Reproductive Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (IRMNCH) Directorate provided the data for the 4th Punjab Gender Parity Report 2s019-20.

Speaking regarding the report, Secretary of the Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW), Tariq Khan, has expressed concerns over the recently published report.

Secretary PCSW has also written a letter to the IRMNCH Directorate, requesting the department to suggest quick steps to increase the number of women medics in the province.