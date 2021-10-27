NICVD Larkana Starts Free Heart Bypass Surgeries

In a milestone development, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Larkana has started free heart bypass surgeries to facilitate poor patients.

The first of such surgery was conducted on Tuesday when Chief Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Ali Raza Mangi, along with Chief Anesthesiologist, Dr. Kamal Kumar, successfully performed the heart bypass surgery.

With this development, NICVD Larkana became the fourth NICVD facility to offer free heart bypass surgeries after Karachi, Sukkur, and Tando Mohammad Khan. Overall, there are nine NICVD facilities across Sindh.

NICVD Larkana is the first such facility in interior Sindh which offers the procedures of angioplasty and angiography as well as heart bypass surgeries free of cost.

Speaking in this regard, Executive Director NICVD, Dr. Nadeem Qamar, said the availability of the facility of free open-heart surgery at NICVD Larkana is a historic development not only for the people of Larkana but also interior Sindh.

Previously, patients from interior Sindh were forced to travel to Karachi even for the smallest cardiac procedures that were extremely expensive as well. However, now they can receive state-of-the-art cardiac treatment at NICVD Larkana, and that too totally free of cost.