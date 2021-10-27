This Little Girl From Occupied Kashmir Thinks Babar and Kohli are Brothers [Video]

Many heart-warming gestures and videos have surfaced online ever since Pakistan’s dominating win against India in their opening encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup. In one of the most heartening videos to emerge since the high-octane encounter, a little girl thinks that Pakistani and Indian captains, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, are brothers.

Many cricketing fans have wished to see both the players playing together more often and with the emergence of T20 leagues, many fans have hoped that players from both countries will play together. This has not been possible due to the political tensions between the two countries. It’s safe to say that the players would have played more with and against each other if this little girl was in charge of the affairs.

The video was uploaded by Saahil Suhail, a journalist in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. The video contains his conversation with his daughter as they both discuss the match between Pakistan and India. The little girl says that both Babar and Kohli won the match as they both are brothers.

Watch the video below: