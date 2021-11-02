Petroleum Dealers Association and Govt to Discuss Profit Margin on 3 Nov

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association and the government will meet on 3 November at the Petroleum Division to discuss an increase in the profit margin on fuel products.

The association had previously declined the government’s invitation for negotiations on the matter but has now agreed to it.

“Our delegation will meet the government,” it affirmed and disclosed that the government will be represented by the Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Secretary of the Petroleum Division, and other officials during these talks.

Prior to this development, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had called for a nationwide strike on 5 November to protest not getting an increase in its commission for the last three years. It had declared that petroleum dealers will refuse to sell petroleum products across Pakistan if the government fails to fulfill its demands.

The President of PPDA Owais Arshad had criticized the government, stating that the expenditure of petrol pumps has increased while the commission rate has remained at 2.5 percent since 2012.