Twitter Shockingly Commemorates Allama Iqbal’s Death Anniversary on His Birthday

Twitter never ceases to amuse us with gaffes. Today was one of such days when hundreds of netizens commemorated national poet Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary on his 144th birthday.

Advertisement

The hashtag #DeathAnniversary remained among the top trends throughout the day with people sharing famous Iqbal’s quotes and couplets to eulogize the Poet of East.

Here are some of the tweets that were published under this hashtag.

اقبال تیری قوم کا اقبال کھو گیا

ماضی تو سنہرا ہے مگر حال کھو گیا

وہ رعب و دبدبہ وہ جلال کھو گیا

وہ حسن بے مثال وہ جمال کھو گیا#علامہ_اقبال #9thNovember | #DeathAnniversary pic.twitter.com/enm2VBDjp2 — Atif Aslam Official ✪ (@atifGilgiti) November 9, 2021

اقبال تیری قوم کا اقبال کھو گیا

ماضی تو سنہرا ہے مگر حال کھو گیا

وہ رعب و دبدبہ وہ جلال کھو گیا

وہ حسن بے مثال وہ جمال کھو گیا#علامہ_اقبال #9thNovember | #DeathAnniversary #علامہ_اقبال pic.twitter.com/sD33didULR — Arslan Cheema (@ArslanC93452842) November 9, 2021

For those unaware, Allama Iqbal was born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot and passed away on 21 April 1938.

ALSO READ CJP Gulzar Slams Govt’s Negligence That Has Turned Education Into Business

Iqbal was not only a poet, but a philosopher and a visionary who envisioned an independent Muslim state that, after years of struggle, resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

During a time when Muslims in the subcontinent were in a state of disarray in the 1930s, it was Iqbal’s writings that instilled a spirit of nationalism in them, helping give birth to the idea of Pakistan.

Advertisement

In recognition of his services for the nation, his birthday, 9 November, is celebrated as Iqbal Day every year.