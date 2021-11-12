UHS Opens Applications for MBBS and BDS for Punjab’s Medical Colleges

Online admissions for MBBS and BDS in public medical and dental colleges of Punjab are open from today (Friday, 12 November), as announced by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Eligible candidates can apply online for admissions through the Bank of Punjab’s (BoP) application portal. The application fee is Rs. 1,000 and can also be deposited at any branch of the BoP.

The UHS and BoP signed an agreement in this regard on Thursday, that was inked by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the UHS, Professor Javed Akram, and the President of the BoP, Farid Ahmad Khan.

Professor Akram told the media that the last date for the submission of applications is 22 November and that “eligible candidates can submit online applications by visiting www.bop.com.pk/UHS-2021/Login.aspx”.

He added that the admissions are open for 3,376 MBBS seats in 16 government medical colleges, and 240 BDS seats in three dental colleges across the province.

The VC explained that the merit includes 10 percent of the candidate’s Matriculation marks, 40 percent marks of the Intermediate marks, and 50 percent marks of the MDCAT marks.

“Only the marks of Science subjects obtained in Intermediate examination would be used for the calculation of merit,” he said and highlighted that candidates should have at least 65 percent marks both in the Intermediate examination and the MDCAT to apply for admission.

Candidates who will take the HSSC Special Examination and the A-Level November 2021 Series Examination can also apply.

Professor Akram also mentioned that the Pakistan Medical College had stated that the merit list will be displayed on 10 December and the college-wise selection lists will continue until 10 January. “After including the candidates with delayed results, the final selection list would be displayed on February 10 and classes would start from 14 February,” he said.