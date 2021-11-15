Sindh Govt to Build a Desalination Plant for Karachi

The government of Sindh is planning to build a desalination plant to provide two million gallons of desalinated water every day to the residents of Karachi.

Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, addressed a dialogue at the Institute of Business Administration on “Karachi Agay Barhnay Ka Rasta (Karachi the way forward)” in which he revealed that Ibrahim Hyderi coastal area of the city will be used for the implementation of the proposed project.

Besides, he said that the provincial government is doing three things to solve water problems, adding that 120 million gallons of additional water will be added daily to the port city after completion of the project.

He said that 70 million gallons of water will be supplied via a canal and additional water will also be provided from Haleji.

“The third thing we are doing is working on seawater. We will make it possible to supply water to the citizens through desalination plants,” he claimed.

He said that desalination has been effectively used to fulfill the water needs of various coastal cities around the world.

“But it is unfortunate that the concerned quarters have so far been skeptical about utilizing this means in Karachi but now the Sindh government has planned to set up one such plant,” he added.

IBA Executive Director, Dr. Akbar Zaidi, ambassadors of various countries, dignitaries of the city, and a large number of students also attended the event.