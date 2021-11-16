Oppo A95 Gets a 4G Version With a New Chipset

Oppo A95 5G became official several months ago and now we have received a 4G model. The aptly named Oppo A95 swaps out the Dimensity chip with a Snapdragon SoC and also brings more battery life. Other than that, the two versions of the phone are exactly the same.

Advertisement

The 4G version has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, but not a high refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display and the punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Dimensity 800U chip has been replaced by the Snapdragon 662 but with the same 8GB/128GB memory variant. The Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11.1 on top remains the same as well. The battery capacity was increased to 5,000 mAh but you get the same 33W rapid charging.

Oppo A95 will retail for $264 in Malaysia in Glowing Starry Black and Glowing Rainbow Silver color options. It should arrive in other regions shortly.

Oppo A95 Specifications