Pakistan’s Cotton Arrival Surges by 70% Compared to the Previous Year

Cotton arrival in Pakistan increased by 70 percent year-on-year, showed the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Thursday.

Advertisement

As per the report released by PCGA, total cotton arrivals in Pakistan surged to 6.852 million bales as of November 15, 2021, compared to 4.027 million bales in the same period last year, recording a difference of 2.825 million bales and a growth of 70 percent.

Last month, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said that the revised cotton production target of 9.3 million bales set for 2021-22 is expected to be met or even exceed, and with the latest figures, the production target is likely to be achieved.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Iran Reach an Agreement for Barter Trade

As per the PCGA data, cotton arrivals reported a substantial increase in both cotton-producing provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

As of November 15, cotton arrivals in Punjab were 3.413 million bales compared to 2.151 million bales in the same period last year, an increase of 1.262 million bales or 59 percent. On a fortnightly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an increase of 16 percent as compared to 2.935 million on November 1.

ALSO READ PM Imran to Launch a New Portal for Overseas Pakistanis

Similarly, cotton arrivals in Sindh reached 3.439 million bales compared to 1.875 million bales reported in the same period last year, an increase of 1.564 million bales or 83 percent. Whereas, on a fortnightly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an increase of 4 percent as compared to 3.321 million bales on November 1