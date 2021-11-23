Pakistan and China Collaborate to Facilitate Safe Export of Onion

Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the export of Pakistani onion to China. The MoU will ensure the safe entry of onions from Pakistan to China.

The signing ceremony of the Protocol for Inspection and Quarantine Requirements for export of onion from Pakistan to China between the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research was signed by Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion Imam highlighted that the agricultural sector is indispensable to the country’s economic growth, food security, employment generation and poverty alleviation, particularly for the rural population. He said that the present government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has been giving high priority to the growth of the agriculture sector on a sustainable basis and is implementing the most appropriate policies to achieve the desired outcomes.

The minister also highlighted that with 1.8 million tons of onion production Pakistan stands at ninth position with a share of 1.9% in global onion production.

Imam stated that Pakistan has been exporting rice, mango, and citrus to China after complying phytosanitary import requirements of China. The protocol would also create awareness about quarantine and phytosanitary compliance among Pakistan onion producers.

Speaking on the occasion the Chinese Ambassador anticipated that the protocol would open new ways for more Pakistani products to reach Chinese markets. He further said that China is already supporting Pakistan in foot and mouth disease control, chili, potato, beef, and mutton production. The envoy said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further enhance the trade ties.

The work on the development of quarantine and phytosanitary procedures for the export of Pakistani onions to China was initiated by the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), MNFSR in January 2019. The National Plant Protection Organizations of both the countries conducted Pest Risk Analysis (PRA) and the technical negotiations resulted in the form of protocol during April 2021.

Under this Protocol, the DPP would conduct pest survey, implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) targeting quarantine pests of concern to China during the growing season of onion by adopting internationally recognized phytosanitary inspection methods and ensure pest-free export of onion to China. The processing companies intending to export onions from Pakistan to China will be registered and recommended by DPP after approval through an audit for further registration with GACC.

Imam also thanked the Chinese envoy for attending the ceremony and also thanked the GACC and the Chinese government for cooperation and facilitation of bilateral trade of agricultural goods between the two countries.