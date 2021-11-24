Spotify Launches a Special Netflix Hub for Movie/TV Show Soundtracks

Spotify and Netflix have partnered to bring a dedicated ‘Netflix Hub’, offering a single stop for soundtracks and playlists related to Netflix.

Some of the media added to the hub is exclusive to Spotify, which is planning on including official soundtracks of Netflix shows and movies, including the latest shows such as Squid Game, Stranger Things, Cowboy Bebop, or musicals such as ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Officially licensed songs of shows including ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Bridgerton’ will also be available for streaming.

The hub also features official Netflix podcasts including ‘Netflix is a Daily Joke’, ‘Okay, Now Listen’, ‘The Crown: The Official Podcast.’

Enhanced albums for select titles will also be included on the hub including latest releases such as the Western film ‘The Harder They Fall’ along with original soundtracks from the film and a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the soundtrack.

In 2019, Spotify teamed up with Disney to launch a dedicated hub for the company. The Netflix hub will feature similar multimedia, including soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts.

As compared to the Disney hub, the Netflix hub is sparse as only select content has been included.

The Netflix hub will be available for both free and premium users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, India, and Ireland.

The hub can be accessed here or by simply searching for ‘Netflix’ on the Spotify app. The Netflix hub is available for streaming on both desktop and mobile versions.