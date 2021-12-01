Edifier’s Latest X2 Wireless Earbuds Offer Great Battery Life for Cheap

Edifier has launched X2 true wireless stereo earbuds featuring pretty impressive specifications for their price tag, the most notable of which is its battery life of up to 7 hours without the charging case.

These earbuds feature a rather minimalistic and ergonomic design which, with the added bonus of low weight, make them extremely comfortable. So much so, that you can wear them for several hours and they feel like they’re not even there.

However, it’s not just the design alone that’s the highlight here. Edifier has paid special attention to the audio, using 13mm dynamic drivers that give these earbuds a wide sound stage and a balanced profile. On top of this, the Edifier X2 TWS also includes limited noise reduction capabilities for calls by canceling out environmental noise and clarifying your voice.

However, the stellar feature of these earbuds is their extended battery life. The Edifier X2 can work continuously for around 7 hours without the charging case. While with the case, the battery life can be stretched to a decent 21 hours. Each of the earbuds is packed with 37mAh batteries while the charging case holds a 350mAh one.

The Edifier X2 TWS earbuds also provide support for the Bluetooth 5.1 standard and protocols like HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. They’re also IP54 water and dust-proof so you can use them in the rain without worrying about damaging them.

These earbuds can be had for around $32 in black and white colors.