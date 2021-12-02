Pakistan Announces ODI and T20I Squads for West Indies Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national team’s squads for both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. As expected, senior players Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim have been left out of the squad as they requested the PCB for some time off. Star batter, Babar Azam will lead the side while Shadab Khan will be his deputy for the limited-overs series.

Advertisement

Fast bowler, Hasan Ali has also been rested from both the T20I and ODI squad as fiery pacer, Mohammad Hasnain is recalled to the side after being left out of the 2021 T20 World Cup Squad and Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh.

Hard-hitting batter, Asif Ali is also recalled to the ODI squad after his heroics in the 2021 T20 World Cup while opener, Abdullah Shafique has been named as a traveling reserve for the ODI squad.

The three-match T20I series between the two nations will be played 13-16 December while the ODI series will be played between 18-22 December. All the matches will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

ALSO READ NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd for West Indies Tour

Here are the squads:

ODI

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Haider Ali Haris Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq Khushdil Shah Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jr. Mohammad Hasnain Saud Shakeel Shaheen Afridi Shahnzawaz Dahani Usman Qadir Abdullah Shafique (Reserve)

T20I