All You Need to Know About Tickets for Pakistan-West Indies Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series against West Indies.

For the first time since the pandemic, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed 100 percent crowd capacity.

The development means that the National Stadium will be available to fans at 100 percent seating capacity for fans to watch Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs between 13 and 22 December.

Pakistan is the most successful T20I side this year with 17 wins in 26 matches and will enter as favorites against West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 completed matches.

Ticket Prices for T20I Series

The PCB has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs. 250 to Rs. 2,000 to help cricket fans from various walks of life watch their favorite players in action.

Enclosure Price (PKR) Category Javed Miandad 2,000 VIP Fazal Mahmood 2,000 VIP Hanif Mohammad 2,000 VIP Wasim Akram 1,000 Premium Imran Khan 1,00 Premium Majid Khan 500 First Class Zaheer Abbas 500 First Class Waqar Hasan 500 First Class Quaid 500 First Class Asif Iqbal 500 First Class Nasimul Ghani 250 General Wasim Bari 250 General Mohammad Brothers 250 General Iqbal Qasim 250 General Intikhab Alam 250 General

Ticket Prices for ODI Series

The two sides will play three ODIs – part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – on 18, 20, and 22 December, for which the tickets will start from as low as Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000.

Here are more details:

Enclosure Price (PKR) Category Javed Miandad 1,000 VIP Fazal Mahmood 1,000 VIP Hanif Mohammad 1,000 VIP Wasim Akram 5,00 Premium Imran Khan 5,00 Premium Majid Khan 250 First Class Zaheer Abbas 250 First Class Waqar Hasan 250 First Class Quaid 250 First Class Asif Iqbal 250 First Class Nasimul Ghani 100 General Wasim Bari 100 General Mohammad Brothers 100 General Iqbal Qasim 100 General Intikhab Alam 100 General

How to Buy Tickets

The ticket sales for both ODI and T20I series have begun. Tickets can be bought from M&P courier offices across Karachi and over the phone and online through bookme.pk.

COVID-19 Guidelines

According to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Centre, individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, while no vaccination is required for children below the age of 12. Access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of the original ticket, CNIC, and NADRA-issued immunization certificate for COVID-19.

To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear facemasks when in the stands.