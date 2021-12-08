This New COVID-19 Drug is Effective Against all Omicron Mutations

Initial tests of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) new antibody-based COVID-19 drug, developed in collaboration with the US partner Vir Biotechnology, revealed that the medication is effective against all mutations reported by WHO to date, including the novel Omicron variant.

A press release issued by the pharmaceutical company on December 7 quoted that the evidence, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical publication, reveals that the new Covid drug Sotrovimab is effective against all 37 spike protein mutations reported to date.

GSK and Vir have been testing the medication against some pseudoviruses that were engineered to feature a number of hallmark coronavirus mutations including a replicated and synthesized variant of Omicron. The tests revealed that Sotrovimab can withstand all changes in the Omicron variant’s spike protein and not only the critical alterations.

Britain’s drug regulator on Thursday approved Sotrovimab, also known as Xevudy, for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and those at high risk of developing severe disease.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the use of Xevudy within five days of the onset of symptoms.

The vaccination could prove crucial for immune-compromised persons who do not respond adequately to vaccines and could help in minimizing the impact of the virus in those who are more prone to severe disease.