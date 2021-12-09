HEC Makes a Major Announcement on Digital Learning & Skills Enrichment Initiative

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has lifted the graduation year restriction on registration for the Digital Learning & Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) program.

The development means that now all the alumni who have graduated from any HEC-recognized universities are eligible to apply for the online learning program.

The commission had previously allowed only alumni who have graduated within the past two years of the launch date (9 September 2021) to apply for DLSEI.

However, the restriction has been finally lifted upon request of the alumni and faculty members of higher education intuitions (HEIs).

The program aims to enhance online learning and encourage skills development among students and faculty members of HEIs.

“This program will provide students an opportunity to access the online courses and certifications from top universities of the world and get a chance to enroll themselves in the highest-ranked and most expensive online courses,” it added.