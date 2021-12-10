Babar Azam is the Most Successful Test Captain in 2021

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, has had a terrific start to his captaincy career in all formats of the game. While there were doubts about his leadership skills when he was first appointed as captain, those doubts have quickly been laid to rest by Pakistan’s performances under his captaincy.

Babar has grown into the leadership role and has taken charge of the team, guiding them to their first T20 World Cup semi-final since 2012 and has also led them to three Test series victories in the calendar year.

The 27-year old has been particularly impressive as captain in the longest format. Pakistan has won 7 out of 8 Tests under the captaincy of Babar Azam in the calendar year, making him the most successful Test captain in the world. No other captain has won more Test matches than Babar Azam this year. Indian Test captain, Virat Kohli, is second on the list with 6 victories, and England captain, Joe Root, has the third-most wins as captain with 4 victories under his belt.

Babar has led his team to a series victory over South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh while Pakistan drew the Test series against West Indies in West Indies. Pakistan’s magnificent performances have led them to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the Men in Green have a golden opportunity to make it to the final of WTC in 2023.

Here is the list of most successful Test captains in 2021: