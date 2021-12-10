Netflix Launches New Online Platform Tudum

The streaming giant – Netflix has recently launched a website that features the latest updates regarding its new releases, renewals and other juicy content relating to its TV shows and movies.

Advertisement

This new website, or as Netflix calls it Tudum, is named after the sound that plays alongside the Netflix logo whenever you start binging something on the service.

ALSO READ Here is What Pakistanis Googled in 2021

Say hello to Tudum — a backstage pass that lets you dig deeper into the Netflix films, series, and stars you love! It’s still early days but you can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features, and more. Check it out https://t.co/sYnbZ6pTzF pic.twitter.com/WtCCAF3B9u — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2021

The underlying concept behind this online platform is to provide the consumers with a one-stop shop where they can discover more about their Netflix favorites and dive deeper into the details. So, instead of having to search the web for news regarding any of Netflix’s originals, the user can now simply use this space.

For a more curated experience, users can log into the website with their Netflix account. Netflix says that the website is still currently a work in progress, as it plans to continue to build it out and add new and more exciting features in the future to provide users with an exclusive, “behind the streams” experience.

ALSO READ Netflix Reduces Monthly Subscription Charges in Pakistan

Tudum made it to the consumer base via a magnificent opening event held virtually on 25th September, featuring exclusive first looks and stellar panels with stars from some of Netflix’s most popular titles. The event hosted conversations with the creators and stars of some of Netflix’s all-time popular shows, including “Stranger Things,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Witcher,” “The Crown,” and “Bridgerton.”

The new website has now been made accessible around the globe but is currently only available in the English language. As of yet, there’s no word as to when Netflix plans to launch the website in more languages.