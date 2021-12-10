Specs Leak as Samsung Plans to Launch the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed numerous times over the past year. However, rumors in October claimed that the budget flagship handset will arrive in January next year.

SamMobile has obtained specification details of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Design & Display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic FHD+ AMOLED 2x display, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will bring IP68 water-resistance and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the same SoCs as the Galaxy S21 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 with RAM variations of 6GB or 8GB.

Internal storage capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature either 128GB or 256GB without the option of extended storage.

The handset will run Android 12 out of the box. News and rumor site, MacRumors claims that the firmware of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will support three version upgrades, up till Android 15.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone will also feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will include 25W fast charging support by wire or 15W through wireless charging.

The price for the handset is yet to be officially announced by Samsung. However, it is speculated that the smartphone will be retailed for $699, the same as the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specifications