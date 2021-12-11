Asus Launches ExpertBook B7 Flip 2-in-1

Asus released the ExpertBook B7 Flip today for consumers in Europe and the United Kingdom. The device was first unveiled back in September 2021.
It’s a 2-in-1 notebook, centered around providing a productive yet handy experience thanks to its form factor, a 5G modem, up to 2K display, and processor options of up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7.
The device features a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and is available in two display resolutions: Full HD (1,920 x 1,200) with 500 nits of max brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, and the other with 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,600), 400 nits max brightness, and 100% coverage of sRGB color gamut.
Asus ExpertBook B7 Flip is available with two different processor configurations, with an Intel Core i5-1155G7 clocked at 2.5 GHz. While the other variation features the Core i7-1195G7 clocked at 2.9 GHz.
The notebook comes with 16GB to 64GB unsoldered DDR4 RAM, with an M.2 NVMe SSD for storage, with options ranging from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.
Powered by a 63Wh battery pack, the B7 Flip supports a stylus, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G.
Weighing only 1.44kg, the ExpertBook B7 Flip features multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a SIM card slot, a smart card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
The B7 Flip is available for a retail price of $1349.99 for the i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage is available for $1,586.