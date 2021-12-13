Realme’s Best Phone Yet is Launching Next Week

Realme has officially confirmed the date of its special event for the launch of the GT 2 series.

Advertisement

According to a poster shared by Gizmochina, the special event is scheduled to take place virtually on Facebook and Youtube on 20th December 2021 and will begin at 2:00 pm Pakistan time.

The GT 2 Pro which is claimed to be the most premium flagship by Realme yet, features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is expected to be unveiled at this event.

As per the rumors going around, Realme GT 2 Pro is built around a 6.7” AMOLED panel that will offer a Quad HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will come with the newer UFS 3.1 storage and is expected to pack up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with an internal storage of 512GB, which will be expandable by up to 1TB.

ALSO READ Realme is Launching its First Premium Flagship on December 9

As far as the cameras are concerned, the GT2 Pro features a triple camera unit, which includes an OIS-enabled 50MP primary sensor supported by a 50MP ultrawide lens, as well as a telephoto sensor. For selfies, the smartphone may be equipped with a 32MP camera.

As of yet, there is no information on the battery capacity of the Realme GT 2 Pro but the handset is expected to support 65W fast charging.

Advertisement

A recent report disclosed that the Chinese manufacturer might be looking forward to announcing two variants of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The first one will be a regular edition, while the second will come equipped with a rather impressive under-display front camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro price is rumored to start retail at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 112,000). It is also rumored to have a special variant that could cost CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 140,000).