Shahid Afridi and Ian Bishop Reveal Their All-Time West Indies and Pakistan T20 XIs

Former greats of Pakistan and West Indies, Shahid Afridi and Ian Bishop have put together their all-time West Indies and Pakistan T20 XIs respectively.

For Pakistan XI, Bishop has gone with Babar Azam as captain and Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper along with Fakhar Zaman, who make up the top order.

He has picked veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in upper-middle order and Umar Akmal and Shahid Afridi in the lower-middle order.

The tail-end is made up of former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, former pacers Mohammad Amir and Umar Gul along with Shaheen Afridi.

Here is the complete all-time Pakistan T20 XI:

Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Hafeez Umar Akmal Shahid Afridi Shoaib Malik Saeed Ajmal Mohammad Amir Umar Gul Shaheen Afridi

For West Indies XI, Afridi has gone with Daren Sammy as captain and Andre Fletcher as wicketkeeper. Besides Sammy, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis make up the top order.

Besides Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo are included in the middle order. Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, and Ravi Rampaul make the tail-end.

Here is the complete West Indies T20 XI.

Daren Sammy (c) Chris Gayle Evin Lewis Marlon Samuels Nicholas Pooran Andre Fletcher (wk) Andre Russell Dwayne Bravo Sunil Narine Samuel Badree Ravi Rampaul

Which players are missing in these teams? Let us know in the comments.