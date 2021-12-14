Apple’s Foldable iPhone May be Delayed to 2024

Apple keeps introducing new iPhone lineups with a few tweaks every year, but the company is yet to hop on the foldable smartphone trend that is currently dominated by Samsung.

Rumors claim Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that is expected to launch in 2023. Analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young claims that a foldable iPhone may not be publicly available until 2024.

Apple has been working on a prototype of the foldable iPhone, as was evident from Samsung supplying samples of a foldable display to the company. Apple is also said to be working with LG displays for the smartphone.

Previous rumors pointed out that Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature an 8-inch flexible OLED display. Reports from Bloomberg confirmed that Apple is working on building a foldable smartphone and is currently focused on the display components.

Apple is a few years behind from commercially launching its first foldable smartphone, as Samsung has already established itself in the category.

Huawei is also following the trend with the Huawei P50 Pocket said to launch on December 23rd. Xiaomi has already launched a foldable smartphone called the Mi Mix Fold, while Oppo will soon be launching the Oppo Find N on December 15th.