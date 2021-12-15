NCOC Announces Decision on Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to reschedule winter vacations in all public and private educational institutes in the country.

According to the official notification, all schools and colleges in the country will remain closed from the end of January 2022 due to the prevailing cold weather in the country. The institutes will reopen in February 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) had met with Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, in the chair and decided to announce winter holidays in educational institutes in the country from 25 December 2021 to 4 January 2022.

On the other hand, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab governments have already notified winter vacations in schools and colleges in the respective provinces.

Balochistan Secondary Education Department (BSED) has notified the closure of educational institutes in the summer zone from 22 to 31 December 2021 and from 15 December 2021 to 28 February 2022 in the winter zone.

Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has notified the closure of educational institutes from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2021 while Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has notified the closure of educational institutes from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.