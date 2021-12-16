Huawei is Launching New MateBook Laptops on December 23

Huawei has a product launch event planned for December 23 where it plans to a number of next-generation products. The company has just confirmed that its latest and greatest MateBook laptops are also launching at this event.

The announcement comes through teaser posters shared on Weibo. These posters showcase Huawei’s upcoming MateBook models and the features they will come with.

The first image shows the introduction of gestures through the front-facing camera that will make some controls simpler.

The second poster shows a multiscreen collaboration feature between platforms including smartphones, tablets, monitors, and others.

The third and last poster shows two different ecological platforms on the devices, Android and Windows.

Rumor has it that Huawei will use ultrasound technology for the non-contact gesture recognition and control feature. This is the same technology used in high-tech industries such as semiconducter, aerospace, medical, and more.

The names of these upcominig laptops are still unclear, but given how the teaser campaign has started already, we expect to hear more over the upcoming days. It appears that Huawei has not changed the design much, but we may see more sublte changes once the company shares more detailed images of the laptops.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information.