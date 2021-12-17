iQOO Neo5s Revealed in All Its Glory in Latest Teaser

The iQOO Neo5s powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset is expected to make a debut on December 20th as one of the first smartphone’s to boot Vivo’s new OriginOS interface based on Android 12 out of the box.

The latest teaser of this upcoming tech gives us a peek at the phone’s rear panel. As per the teaser, Neo5s will feature a curved edge backplate with a rectangular cut-out that houses a triple-camera setup with LED flash. If looked at closely, you can also distinguish an OIS marking which is presumably for the 48MP IMX598 primary lens.

The smartphone is expected to be built around a 6.5″ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. There’s still no word as to how large a battery this upcoming device will have, but as per the leaks, it will support 66W fast charging.

An official confirmation from yesterday claims that the device will bring an independent display chip that will help offset some tasks like rendering frames in games from the GPU.

Previous rumors also suggested that this upcoming device will come with a reworked heat dissipation system that will cover up nearly 90% of the device for optimal thermal management.